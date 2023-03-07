  1. Politics
Mar 7, 2023, 10:00 PM

In Iraqi Kurdistan region;

Senior Iran, Iraq border guard cmdrs hold security meeting

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – The border guard commanders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq on Tuesday attended a meeting in the Iraqi Kurdistan region to discuss security issues.

This meeting was held in the city of Sulaymaniyah with the presence of the commanders of the border guards of Iraq and Iran.

The two sides discussed ways of controlling the borders and creating an agreed mechanism to control the border areas between the two countries, especially the areas related to the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

It was agreed to form a committee from both sides to delineate the borders of Iran and Iraq and prevent infiltrators from entering the borders of the two countries.

The two sides examined ways to control smuggling and smugglers from the two countries.

According to this report, the mechanism for the development of trade exchanges between Iraq and Iran at the Basmakh border crossing was also discussed.

Marzieh Rahmani

