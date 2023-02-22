  1. Economy
Over $1.3 m of goods exported from Iran’s Isfahan

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Exports of goods from Isfahan’s customs have hit 2 million and 134,000 tons, an official said.

The commodities are worth more than $1.36 billion over the past 10 months starting on March 21, 2022, the head of the customs department in Isfahan said.

The figure has surged by 10% in terms of weight and 13% in value, Rasoul Kouhestani Pazouh added.

Major export destinations include Iraq, Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates, he noted.

He went on to say that the value of the current year's exports to Iraq and Pakistan accounts for $547 million and $238 million, respectively.

The official stated that the export to Turkey, Afghanistan, and the UAE has hit $146 million, $82 million, and $82 million, respectively.

