Iran's Markazi prov. exports $30 m of commodities to Russia

Iranian Markazi province has exported $ 30 million of commodities to Russia, a local official with the provincial Office of Industry, Mine and Trade said.

The export figure has seen a 12 percent decrease over the past 10 months compared to the corresponding period of last year, Ja’far Asghari added.

This is while the value of imported goods has registered a 32 percent increase, he underlined.

He went on to say that the value of the imported commodities has marked a 31 percent increase.

From Markazi province's commodities are exported to 80 states, he stated.

As much as $60 million of goods have been exported from the province in the said period, he said, noting that export to Russia accounts for $ 30 million.

