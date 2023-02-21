  1. Economy
Feb 21, 2023, 7:46 PM

Iran's Markazi prov. exports $30 m of commodities to Russia

Iran's Markazi prov. exports $30 m of commodities to Russia

TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Markazi province has exported $ 30 million of goods to Russia, a local official said.

Iranian Markazi province has exported $ 30 million of commodities to Russia, a local official with the provincial Office of Industry, Mine and Trade said.

The export figure has seen a 12 percent decrease over the past 10 months compared to the corresponding period of last year, Ja’far Asghari added.

This is while the value of imported goods has registered a 32 percent increase, he underlined.

He went on to say that the value of the imported commodities has marked a 31 percent increase.

From Markazi province's commodities are exported to 80 states, he stated.

As much as $60 million of goods have been exported from the province in the said period, he said, noting that export to Russia accounts for $ 30 million.

TM/FNA14011202000676

News Code 197644

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News