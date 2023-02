Kayhan:

China invests $50 bn in Iran

Javan:

Omani king to travel to Iran with JCPOA-related news

Aftab-e Eghtesadi:

Raeisi says Iran-China ties at turning point

Abrar:

Iran to announce reciprocal sanctions in response to EU bans

Eghtesad-e Mardom:

Beijing one of Tehran's main trade partners

Etela'at:

Putin says Russia would expand ties with Iran, Pakistan

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

China warns Ukraine conflict to get out of control

Mardom Salari:

Ulyanov: Iran ready for JCPOA revival

RHM/