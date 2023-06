The member of Iran’s national futsal player has penned a-2-year contract with the Spanish club for an undisclosed fee.

Osasuna ranked 14th in the 16-team Spanish league in the previous season.

Apart from Derakhshani, four other Iranian futsal players namely Hossein Tayibi, Muslim Oladaghobad, Saeed Ahmad Abbasi and Salar Aghapour play in the Spanish league.

