CENTCOM claims US military downed Iran-made drone in Syria

"On February 14th, at approximately 2:30 PM local time [11:30 GMT], US forces in Syria engaged and shot down an Iranian-manufactured UAV attempting to conduct reconnaissance of Mission Support Site Conoco, a patrol base in northeast Syria," CENTCOM claimed on Twitter.

The United States backs Kurdish armed groups in Syria despite protests from Damascus. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

The Syrian government does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria and calls the presence of the US military in its territory occupation.

Syrian official sources reported about three weeks ago that the United States has transferred weapons and ammunition to its bases in northeastern Syria in cooperation with the Kurdish militia known as the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) in order to steal Syrian resources.

MNA/FNA14011126000046