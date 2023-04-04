US claims its forces killed ISIL leader in Syria

"US Central Command forces commanded a unilateral strike in Syria killing Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, an ISIS senior leader, on April 3rd. Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning ISIL attacks into Europe and developed the leadership structure for ISIL," CENTCOM claimed in a statement shared on Twitter.

No civilians were killed or injured as a result of the US strike, the command said, Sputnik reported.

"The death of Khalid 'Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri will temporarily disrupt the organization's ability to plot external attacks," the statement added.

The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria's oil.

MNA/PR