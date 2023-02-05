  1. Politics
Washington, its allies repeating lies in Syria: Mekdad

TEHRAN, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Washington and its agents repeat their lies in Syria, the Syrian Foreign Minister said, adding that world should not allow them to undermine the security and stability of other countries.

The US and its agents in France, Britain, and Germany are practicing today in Syria the same play and lie they had practiced in Iraq 20 years ago under the pretext of its possession of weapons of mass destruction, the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Sunday, SANA reported.

Mikdad asserted the necessity of the world learning from the lessons of the past.

The world countries should not allow these countries to target other countries and undermine their security and stability, he added.

