Rockets fired towards Zionist settlements at Gaza border

Israeli regime's media and Arabic news sources reported siren sounds in the Zionist settlements around the Gaza Strip on Sunday afternoon.

The Palestinian Shahab news agency, quoting Zionist sources, reported that these sirens went off in the towns of "Orhanir", "Nir Am" and "Sadirot".

Sabreen News Telegram channel, which is close to Resistance groups in the Middle East, also reported that explosions were heard around the Gaza Strip. This channel reported that the Israeli regime army has said that it would investigate the incident.

The reporter of the Israeli channel 14 reported that at least one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the Zionist settlements in the occupied lands in the north of Gaza.

Today's development comes after it was reported on Saturday evening that a huge explosion was heard from the north of the Gaza Strip. Israeli Channel 14 reported that a drone was intercepted that had taken off from Gaza.

MNA