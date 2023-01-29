Iraq won’t let any attacks on neighbors from its soil

Fuad Hussein told Arab media that there are no foreign combat troops on Iraqi soil.

We will not allow Iraqi territory to be used to attack neighbouring states, he added.

US-Iran tensions affect Iraq, he said, adding that the tensions should be reduced.

Iraq needs countries in the region, he said, noting that the country is not considered an isolated state.

Hussein noted that his country is not on an isolated island, adding that Iraq needs countries in the region and the Persian Gulf region.

TM/IRN85013376