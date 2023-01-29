  1. Politics
Jan 29, 2023, 8:40 PM

Fuad Hussein:

Iraq won’t let any attacks on neighbors from its soil

Iraq won’t let any attacks on neighbors from its soil

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – The Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that the Iraqi territory must not be used to attack neighboring countries by anyone.

Fuad Hussein told Arab media that there are no foreign combat troops on Iraqi soil.

We will not allow Iraqi territory to be used to attack neighbouring states, he added.

US-Iran tensions affect Iraq, he said, adding that the tensions should be reduced.

Iraq needs countries in the region, he said, noting that the country is not considered an isolated state.

Hussein noted that his country is not on an isolated island, adding that Iraq needs countries in the region and the Persian Gulf region.

TM/IRN85013376

News Code 196779

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News