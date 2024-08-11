So-called freedom of expression in France

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics sparked outrage after the iconic painting of The Last Supper was reimagined in a show that appeared to mock Christianity.

The reenactment of the famous painting, which shows Jesus's last meal with his disciples, was the center of a backlash with Christians expressing their anger at the organizers of the Games.

Religious leaders denounced the scenes, which critics claimed depicted a parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” despite the art director saying otherwise, as a grave insult to Christian beliefs.

Some countries decried the segment, with the French Catholic Church’s conference of bishops deploring “scenes of derision” that they said made a mockery of Christianity — a sentiment echoed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

The French Catholic Church’s conference of bishops deplored what it described as “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity” and said, “Our thoughts are with all the Christians from all continents who were hurt by the outrage and provocation of certain scenes.”

The Coptic Orthodox Church, led by Pope Tawadros II, condemned the portrayal, describing it as a “serious insult to one of Christianity’s fundamental religious beliefs.” The Church called for a formal apology from the organizers and assurances that such “blasphemous depictions” would not be repeated in the future.

In a similar vein, Al-Azhar, Egypt’s top Sunni Islamic institution, damned the scenes as a “barbaric, reckless manner” that disrespected the status of Jesus Christ and the prophets.

In Iran, the head of the Islamic seminaries Ayatollah Alireza Arafi reacted to the blasphemous act and vehemently condemned it.

The cleric called on all the monotheists of the world to establish a united front to counter such insults.

Ayatollah Arafi wrote in a statement, "The seminaries of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while strongly condemning this insult, once again emphasize that they stand with the monotheists and freedom-loving people of the world on the way to defending the monotheistic sanctities of the world and call on all the monotheists of the world to establish a united front of faith and monotheism to take a stand against these insults with all their might."

"Today, we invite our Christian brothers and sisters and the religious people of the world to join hands and not to allow atheists to repeat such acts, as well as to be diligent in spreading the discourse of monotheism, justice, and spirituality."

In another reaction, an Iranian-Armenian member of parliament Geghard Mansourian censured the desecration of Christian sanctities.

Insulting divine religions’ sanctities is “unacceptable,” Mansourian said, calling on Christian leaders worldwide to take a firm stance on the issue.

This was not the first time!

Timeline of Cartoon Controversy in Europe (2005-2015)

As the infographic of Al Jazeera shows divine religions have been repeatedly disrespected by European countries including France over the past decades.

Insulting cartoons published in the name of freedom of speech generated angry protests in the 2000s by Muslims worldwide.

France is no stranger to sacrilege

Back in late October 2020, hundreds of thousands of Muslims worldwide protested against France's Islamophobiac act.

Anger erupted in the Muslim world over caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and President Macron’s comments on Islam.

That year, the blasphemy drama resurfaced after the satirical newspaper republished a sacrilegious cartoon insulting the Prophet Mohamad (PBUH) simultaneously with Macron’s renewed attack on French Muslims, whom he accused of “separatism.”

The organizing committee of Paris 2024 apologized to Catholics and other Christian groups who were outraged by the scene.

However, the ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly has rejected any similarities to “Last Supper”.

Under the media pressure, Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps was forced to apologize “if people have taken any offense.”

In this year’s Olympics, a total of 10,500 athletes representing 206 countries are expected to compete in 32 disciplines at 35 events, including Paris, according to organizers.

A total of 329 gold medals would be up for grabs in 32 disciplines.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour