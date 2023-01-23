Iran, Russia stress implementing 25-year documents ASAP

The third meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint High Parliamentary Commission is being held when both sides have reached a common understanding of sensitivities and cooperation, Ghalibaf told in a meeting with the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin on Monday.

He also expressed hope that in 2023, relations and strategic cooperation between the Iranian and Russian parliaments will be developed in the political and economic fields.

Iranian and Russian officials know that the countries are standing at an important point in bilateral and multilateral relations as well as national and regional issues.

Stressing that the strategic agreement between Iran and Russia must be taken into consideration, he said, "We must implement the 25-year Iran-Russia cooperation document as soon as possible."

Volodin, for his part, said, "The relations between Iran and Russia are on the positive track and the leaders of the two countries also enjoy good bilateral relations."

25-year Iran-Russia cooperation document is a strategic agreement that will pave the way for the development of cooperation in all fields, according to him.

"Iran and Russia have been facing sanctions and challenges for a long time, and these threats do not hinder the development of our relations," he also said, criticizing maintaining the hegemony of the United States in the world as the main goal of sanctions.

The two sides must use all efforts to create a new architecture for the world and it depends on the will of the two countries, he said.

Iran and Russia definitely support the concept of global multipolar architecture, he noted.

Volodin arrived in Tehran on Sunday evening for a state visit.

The Iranian deputy parliament speaker Ali Nikzad welcomed Volodin and his accompanying delegation at the Mehrabad airport in the Iranian capital.

Ghalibaf-Volodin press conference

Following their meeting, the Iranian parliament speaker and his Russian counterpart attended a joint press conference.

"Iran and Russia enjoy close economic, social, cultural, and political relations and these require us to make the most of these opportunities," Ghalibaf said in this presser.

"In addition to opportunities, there are also threats that the cruel sanctions of the United States are the most important ones in our communications," he further noted.

Ghalibaf also said that banking and monetary cooperation, including the activation of Iranian and Russian banks in both countries, was one of the important issues discussed in the meeting.

According to him, the other important issue discussed today was the investments in the field of oil and gas.

The Chairman of the State Duma also told reporters that the sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran and Russia will make the two countries united.

The relations between Iran and Russia have really developed, and the implementation of the cooperation agreement will deepen the relations between the two countries.

