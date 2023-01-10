Released material against Iran women in foreign media unreal

Hassan Nourian, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi held a meeting with Sindh Provincial Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza.

Touching on her previous visits to the Islamic Republic, the Pakistani official termed the role of Iranian women in various sectors of society as strong.

In this respect, I admire Iranian women, she further noted.

What is published against Iranian women in foreign media is not based on facts, the Pakistani official underlined.

This is confirmed by those who have previously paid a visit to Iran, she added.

AMK/5678349