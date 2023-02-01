Saudi Arabia officially declared host of 2027 Asian cup

The 33rd Congress of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) was held today (Wednesday) in Manama, Bahrain, and decisions were finalzied on various football issues.

According to Reuters Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa officially retained his role as the Asian Football Confederation's president for a final four-year term. The Bahraini, who took over at the head of the Asian confederation in 2013 when he was elected to complete the remaining two years of deposed former president Mohammed bin Hammam's reign, stood unopposed and was elected by acclamation.

In the Mana meeting, the attendants also confirmed that Saudi Arabia will host the 2027 Asian Cup.

In addition to Saudi Arabian, Iran, Qatar, Uzbekistan and India, had applied for hosting the event, but all four of them withdrew their bids and Saudi Arabia was the only remaining option to host the competition.

Saudi Arabia won the Asian Cup in 1984, 1988 and 1996 and will host this tournament for the first time.

MNA