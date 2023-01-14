  1. Technology
Jan 14, 2023, 10:50 AM

Russia to launch three Glonass Satellites in 2023

Russia to launch three Glonass Satellites in 2023

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Russia plans to add two Glonass-K satellites and one Glonass-K2 to the constellation this year, Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, informed.

The exact dates of the launches have not been announced yet, according to Spunik.

According to Glavkosmos, Russia also plans to launch one lightweight Angara-1.2 rocket and one heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2023.

There are currently 25 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 24 of them are operational, one is in commissioning phase.

A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Glonass-K satellite was successfully launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in October.

RHM/PR

News Code 196113
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News