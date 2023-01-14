Russia to launch three Glonass Satellites in 2023

The exact dates of the launches have not been announced yet, according to Spunik.

According to Glavkosmos, Russia also plans to launch one lightweight Angara-1.2 rocket and one heavy-lift Angara-A5 rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in 2023.

There are currently 25 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 24 of them are operational, one is in commissioning phase.

A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Glonass-K satellite was successfully launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in October.

