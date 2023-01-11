Iran scientists find method to identify animal species

As species identification from a small amount of target sample poses a challenge, the scientists investigated various ways of using the copies of mitochondrial gene for finding the innovative method.

The review article, published in the international journal The Nucleus, was prepared by Dr. Zahra Eliasi Gorji, the lead researcher from the Human and Animal Cell Bank, along with her colleagues, Financial Tribune reported.

Mitochondrial genes (also known as mitochondrial DNA) are circular chromosomes found inside cellular organelles called mitochondria. These genes are referred to as energy factories and powerhouses for producing the cell’s main energy-carrying molecule called adenosine triphosphate.

MNA/PR