UK, Japan to sign defense pact to counter China threat

The move comes as the UK government seeks to strengthen its engagement in the Asia-Pacific region to counter the influence of China, although the war in Ukraine has forced London to reassess its global strategy.

The talks in London will also see the two leaders discuss Britain’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free trade bloc that includes Japan, Canada, Mexico and Chile, in spite of reservations from some Conservative MPs.

The UK hopes to become a member of the bloc this year but George Eustice, former UK environment secretary, has warned against rushing to join, claiming it could leave Britain vulnerable to legal challenges that could undermine its farming sector and environmental rules, Financial Times reported.

Sunak and Kishida will focus on a “reciprocal access” defense deal, to be signed at the Tower of London on Wednesday. Downing Street said that under the pact both countries would deliver more “complex military exercises and deployments”.

Sunak said ahead of the meeting that the two countries were “accelerating, building and deepening” ties, adding that they had a “shared outlook” on the world and understanding of the global threats.

Last month, the UK, Japan and Italy launched the Global Combat Air Programme created with the aim of developing a “next-generation fighter aircraft” by 2035.

