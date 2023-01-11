Turkish, Ukrainian defense chiefs discuss immediate ceasefire

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry statement, Defense Minister Akar stated, "The importance of an immediate ceasefire in order to prevent further loss of life and to re-establish peace and stability in the region."

"First of all…, our country will continue to do its part in ensuring peace in the region and humanitarian aid at all levels, as it has done so far," the document reads.

The Turkish Defense Ministry also added, "It was stated that with the works of the Joint Coordination Center established within the scope of the Black Sea Grain Initiative document, approximately 17 million tons of grain have been safely shipped from Ukrainian ports to countries in need, and it is of great importance that the initiative provided continues without any interruptions."

The agreement on the export of food from Ukraine was concluded on July 22, 2022 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreement’s provisions regulated grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny and it was initially valid until November 19, 2022. However, the deal was extended for another 120 days on November 17.

Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN set up the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul to inspect vessels with grain to thwart arms smuggling and prevent provocations. This section of the agreement was signed by Russia, Turkey, and the UN and separately by Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

In addition, a memorandum is valid between Russia and the United Nations under which the international organization is committed to removing various hurdles impacting Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to global markets.

MNA/PR