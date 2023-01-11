  1. World
Knife attack in Paris leaves several injured: Police

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Police opened fire on a “dangerous person” who injured travelers at one of Paris’ main railway stations, Gare du Nord, on Wednesday.

CNN affiliate BFMTV said several people were injured in a knife attack on Wednesday morning at the station.

“The traffic is disrupted at the departure and arrival [areas] of Paris Nord. The police seem to have opened fire against a dangerous person who injured travelers at Gare du Nord,” SNCF tweeted.

Emergency services intervened and the person has been removed. A security perimeter has been established but the station continues to operate normally, the sources added.

It’s unknown how many people were injured.

No further details have been published so far.

