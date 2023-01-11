Knife attack in Paris leaves several injured: Police

CNN affiliate BFMTV said several people were injured in a knife attack on Wednesday morning at the station.

“The traffic is disrupted at the departure and arrival [areas] of Paris Nord. The police seem to have opened fire against a dangerous person who injured travelers at Gare du Nord,” SNCF tweeted.

Emergency services intervened and the person has been removed. A security perimeter has been established but the station continues to operate normally, the sources added.

It’s unknown how many people were injured.

No further details have been published so far.

MP/PR