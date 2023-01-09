China condemns German legislators visit to Taiwan

On Monday, a group of German lawmakers arrived in the self-ruled island ahead of an anticipated ministerial visit later this year, despite repeated warnings by Beijing against diplomatic contact between other countries and the self-proclaimed government in Taipei.

China has sovereignty over Chinese Taipei, and under the 'One China' policy, virtually all world countries recognize that sovereignty, meaning they would not establish direct diplomatic contact with the self-proclaimed government in Taipei.

After the arrival of the high-ranking parliamentary delegation from Berlin, one of the German lawmakers even slammed as "unacceptable" what he called Beijing's increased saber-rattling toward Chinese Taipei.

Beijing was quick in condemning the visit on Monday, invoking Germany's "painful" history, in an apparent reference to the European country's wartime record.

"The root cause of the Taiwan problem is precisely that the law of the jungle, hegemonism, colonialism, militarism and nationalism were rampant in the world, and China suffered deeply from them," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing.

"Germany has (experienced) a profound and painful historical lesson in this regard," he further said. "We urge these German politicians to earnestly abide by the One-China principle."

According to Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the parliamentary defense committee and a leader of the German delegation, the four-day visit is a sign of what she called "a sign of solidarity."

The German lawmakers is set to meet with "senior figures from politics, civil society and the military," and would also discuss the current "threat situation" in their meetings, Strack-Zimmermann said.

The visit is set to be followed by a trip by German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger to Taipei in the next few months, AFP cited unnamed sources as saying. It would be the first by a member of the German cabinet in 26 years.

Back on December 20, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing "firmly opposes official exchanges of any form" between the European Union and Taipei, urging the European bloc to "earnestly observe the one-China principle and act prudently, so as to avoid disrupting the overall China-EU relations."

