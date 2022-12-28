  1. Politics
Zionist crimes deserve support in view of US, Europe

TEHRAN, Dec. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani criticized that the Zionist regime's crimes against Palestinians are not considered a human right violation from the viewpoint of the US and Europe.

"According to Palestinian officials, in 2022, the Zionists killed 220 Palestinians, injured 9,000, arrested 6,500, destroyed 832 buildings, and uprooted 13,000 olive trees," the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on its Twitter account.

"From the Americans' and Europeans,' viewpoint,  all these crimes, even against women and children, are not a violation of human rights, but deserve support," Kan'ani added.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced on Tuesday that Israeli security forces killed more than 220 citizens in the occupied territories and injured more than 9,000 in 2022.

Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, he t said the Tel Aviv military and police arrested some 6,500 Palestinians this year.

More than 832 buildings and structures were demolished, and 13,000 olive trees were uprooted, he criticized.

