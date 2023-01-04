Ronaldo in awkward blunder at Saudi unveiling (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo made a slip of the tongue as he was presented to the media by new team Al Nassr, saying he was in South Africa rather than Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo was unveiled at a glitzy ceremony in Riyadh on Tuesday, where he dismissed claims that heading to the Saudi league was a significant decline for a man who has insisted he is still capable of playing at the very top level.

But while defending his Saudi move, Ronaldo appeared to confuse where he had landed, mistakenly telling the media: “It’s not the end of my career to come to South Africa.”

Apart from the geographical mishap, Ronaldo argued that he was as motivated as ever to be joining Al Nassr on a “unique” deal.

MNA/PR