Iranian, Irish FMs discuss ties, consular issues by phone

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian received a phone call from his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin, on Monday evening to discuss and exchange views with him about the most important issues of mutual interest.

In the conversation, the top Iranian diplomat congratulated Mr. Martin on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ireland and expressed hope that with his presence in this position, they will witness the further growth and expansion of the relations between the two countries.

He announced Iran's readiness to hold a new round of political consultations between the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat also invited his Irish counterpart to visit Tehran.

The top Irish diplomat thanked for the congratulatory message of his Iranian counterpart and considered Iran as a country with an ancient history and civilization and stated that he has always respected Iran as a country with a brilliant history and culture.

Martin also discussed the latest developments and the most important consular issues between the two countries.

KI