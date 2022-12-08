UNESCO registers Iran’s Tabas Geopark

Alireza Amri Kazemi, an evaluator and a member of the Council of UNESCO Global Geoparks, announced on Thursday that Tabas Geopark, as the third global geopark of Iran, received 1401 pyes votes from the Supreme Council of UNESCO Global Geoparks on Thursday, December 08.

A dossier for the gigantic Tabas Geopark, the third Iranian geopark, was submitted to UNESCO council last year.

The endorsement verdict of Tabas Geopark will be issued next year in spring after the approval of the UNESCO’s Executive Board.

Situated in a vast county of the same name, Tabas Geopark has an enormous potential to be registered as “the biggest” geopark in West Asia.

Lying in the eastern province of South Khorasan, Tabas Geopark includes about 50 geo-sites, scenic landscapes, and untouched terrains with the mysterious Kal-e Jeni (canyon of Jinni) located in Azmighan Village, amongst them.

According to the website of the Tabas Geopark, UNESCO has a clear and comprehensive definition of the geopark it has invented: an area with clear boundaries and a sufficient area that encompasses a number of rare and prominent geological phenomena, with valuable natural, historical and cultural attractions. This extension should have expansion and exploitation management plans and conservation plans and be capable of raising the economic level of the local community and attracting public cooperation.

In addition to the official UNESCO definition, it can be said that geopark is a region characterized by the presence of significant geocytes, rich nature and environment, attractive cultural features and most importantly, the active participation and participation of the local community in development, conservation and sustainability programs. Unlike a variety of natural protected areas, geoparks are not only restricted to visitors, but also designed for people. Geoparks provide tourists with access to natural and cultural sites and sites that will provide sustainable economic prosperity for local communities. An important prerequisite for a geopark’s success is the existence of appropriate and accurate plans and strategies for managing the geopark; strategies for conservation, proper utilization, empowering the local community, and sustainable geopark development.

