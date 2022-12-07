Iran condemns use of sanctions as political leverage

Such sanctions are “a major obstacle to international humanitarian efforts”, Zahra Ershadi said at a General Assembly meeting on humanitarian aid on Tuesday.

Ershadi noted that those sanctions are also “a breeding ground for all kinds of human crises across the globe.”

She touched upon sanctions on Iran, saying the country “has suffered tremendously from the additional weight of unlawful and illegal unilateral sanctions.”

Ershadi also expressed Tehran’s concern about the deviation of humanitarian aid and non-humanitarian activities undertaken under “the pretext of the responsibility to protect.”

She voiced Iran’s concern over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine, and Yemen.

She pointed to “the massive influx of displaced Afghans to neighboring countries, particularly Iran,” saying as winter approaches and the situation of the Afghan people — especially women, girls, and children — continues to worsen.

She stressed that the timely provision of humanitarian aid and release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets should in no way be politicized.

MNA/PR