Bosnian people not to forget Iran’s valuable aids: FM

Bisera Turković made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Sarajevo on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian termed the relations between Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina ‘positive and growing’ in all fields, saying that Balkan is an important region.

Iran’s top diplomat called Bosnia and Herzegovina a traditional friend and added that Iran will always stand by Balkan and Herzegovina.

He then pointed to the capacity of cooperation in the economic sector, especially in the fields of agriculture, tourism and mining, stating that the two countries enjoy the high potential to expand their ties in all fields.

Turning to the geopolitical situation of Iran en route North-South and South-East Corridor, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized expanding ties with Bosnia and Hercegovina in this respect.

Iranian and Bosnian foreign ministers, in addition to discussing bilateral ties, exchanged their views on a host of issues regarding the removal of sanctions, and the latest regional and international developments including Palestine, Yemen, and Ukraine.

Iran FM meets Bosnian Islamic Community chief in Sarajevo

During his visit to Sarajevo, he also met with the Head of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina Husein Kavazović.

The two sides discussed the latest situation and common values of Muslims as well as the common culture and history between the two countries of Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Turning to the increase of Islamophobia in the world and the difficult duties of the spiritual leadership of Muslims in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iran’s top diplomat appreciated the unsparing efforts of Mr. Kavazović in this respect.

The Head of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina, for his part, hailed the unsparing and unflinching support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Bosnian people during the war.

