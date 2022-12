According to the sources, the explosion occurred in an exchange market in Jalalabad City in Nangarhar province.

So far, the cause of the explosion is unknown, and the Taliban authorities have not yet commented on it.

An official who spoke on the condition of anonymity announced that nine injured have been taken to the hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, local media in Afghanistan reported that 6 people were injured in an explosion in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province.

RHM/