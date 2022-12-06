Football fans supporting Palestine in 2022 Qatar World Cup

Nowadays, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has become an international tribune for supporting Palestinian people, the report added.

The images received from the Qatari capital of Doha indicate that the support of football fans of different teams of the 2022 Qatar World Cup for the Palestinian nation yet continues strongly.

Accordingly, a large number of spectators of last night’s match between Japanese and Croatian national football teams came to the stadium with the Palestinian flag and showed their strong support for the Palestinian nation.

