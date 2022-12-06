  1. Sports
Dec 6, 2022, 3:45 PM

Football fans supporting Palestine in 2022 Qatar World Cup

Football fans supporting Palestine in 2022 Qatar World Cup

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Palestinian news sources on Tuesday reported that the massive support of football fans of different teams, participating in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, for the Palestinian people still continues.

Nowadays, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has become an international tribune for supporting Palestinian people, the report added.

The images received from the Qatari capital of Doha indicate that the support of football fans of different teams of the 2022 Qatar World Cup for the Palestinian nation yet continues strongly.

Football fans supporting Palestine in 2022 Qatar World Cup

Accordingly, a large number of spectators of last night’s match between Japanese and Croatian national football teams came to the stadium with the Palestinian flag and showed their strong support for the Palestinian nation.

MA/5648115

News Code 194561
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News