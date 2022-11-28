Lionel Messi ‘threatened’ by Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez

Messi inspired Argentina to a 2-0 win over Mexico and was also on the scoresheet to keep the hopes of the former World Champions alive in the tournament in Qatar.

The victory sparked wild celebrations in the Argentinian camp as Messi was seen shirtless and enjoying the moment with his teammates. However, the video showed the 35-year-old seemingly stomping on a Mexico jersey and then kicking it away.

This didn't sit well with Alvarez who took to Twitter to express his anger and frustration at the actions of Messi. The multi-time World Champion, as quoted by Dailystar, said that the Argentinian maestro should pray to God that the Mexican doesn't find him.

Alvarez went on to say that he respects Argentina and that Messi should also do the same with Mexico.

"Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag. He better pray to God that I don't find him."

MNA/PR