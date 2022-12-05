Croatia beat Japan on penalty shootouts to go to next round

Croatia are into the quarter-finals of the World Cup after needing penalties to get past Japan at Al Janoub Stadium.

Croatia with three saves beat Japan in a penalty shoot-out.

Daizen Maeda broke the deadlock moments before half-time, with Japan taking advantage of a spell on top. The Celtic forward was on hand to lash home after Croatia were unable to clear a Ritsu Doan ball into the box, and it was enough to send Hajime Moriyasu's team in with a narrow lead after reaching this stage with a famous win against Spain.

Just as they looked in control, though, Ivan Perisic headed in an equaliser out of nothing to set up an exciting final 35 minutes. Livakovic produced a fingertip save to deny Wataru Endo and a desperate interception denied Marcelo Brozovic as both sides looked for the third goal of the game.

It was all square after 90 minutes, though, leading to the first extra-time period of the tournament. It was also the first game in the tournament to go to penalties, and Croatia came out on top.

MNA/PR