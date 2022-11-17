UN anti-Iran resolution lacks authenticity, validity: Spox.

As part of their propaganda and political campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a draft resolution proposed by Canada and supported by the US was ratified at the UN.

In reaction to the anti-Iran resolution, Kan'ani termed it as the repetition of unfounded claims based on misinformation and untrue generalizations.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman rejected the resolution, describing it as unauthorized.

Such nonconstructive measures not only do not help to promote the human rights situation globally but merely perpetuate the resorting to negative stereotyping and political labeling against sovereign states, Kan'ani underlined.

Commenting on Western states’ attempts on resorting to Iranophobia and defaming Iran, he said that these countries, which have a long history of systematic violation of human rights and people around the world remember bitter experiences of their interference, are not in a position to give human rights advice to the Iranian government and nation.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman called the resolution biased and unrealistic.

The step taken by the Canadian government and its proponents is the quintessential example of abusing high values of human rights for advancing political short-sighted objectives, Kan'ani underscored.

He hastened to say that the resolution lacks authenticity and validity, condemning it.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is a system based on religious democracy, he said, adding that the country has always been quite serious in promoting human rights and fulfilling its international obligations.

Iran is ready to have constructive dialogue and cooperation in the framework of mutual respect, equality, and justice, and away from political excessive demands with all legitimate international mechanisms with countries interested in strengthening and supporting human rights in accordance with its principled policies, he further noted.

MNA/IRN84945558