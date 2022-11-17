Development of Iran-Indonesia maritime coop. source of pride

Captain Farhad Fattahi, the commander of the Iranian peace and friendship flotilla met and held talks with Agus Hariadi, the commander of the Indonesian Navy.

Many commercial fleets of the Islamic Republic of Iran pass through Indonesian waters, and this doubles the necessity of increasing bilateral cooperation, the Indonesian commander said in this meeting.

Saying that peaceful relations with the countries of the world are the strategy of this country, he added that bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are of great importance to Indonesia.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has made significant progress in various fields, especially in marine industries, despite the cruel sanctions of the arrogant powers, Captain Fattahi said in this meeting.

Fattahi also considered the development of maritime relations between Iran and Indonesia will cause progress and pride in the Islamic world.

On Sunday, the peace and friendship flotilla of the Iran Army Navy docked at the Port of Jakarta in Indonesia.

RHM/5634351