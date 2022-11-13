Iran Army flotilla docks at Indonesia's Port of Jakarta

During an official ceremony attended by a group of Indonesian Navy commanders, the Iranian ambassador to Indonesia, as well as some Iranian political officials, the flotilla docked at the Port of Jakarta.

Umar Farouq, the commander of the third naval base of the Indonesian Navy expressed satisfaction with the presence of strategic naval vessels of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in the capital of Indonesia, considering these relations as a guarantee of the deep bond between the two countries of Indonesia and Iran.

Referring to the long-standing and friendly relations between the two navies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Indonesia, Captain Farhad Fattahi, the commander of the flotilla, described the role of the countries bordering the Indian Ocean in creating peace and stability in the region as very important.

"The cooperation between the armed forces of Iran and Indonesia will be beneficial for peace and stability in the region and the whole world."

