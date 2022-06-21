Iran condemns terrorist attack in Ethiopia

Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly condemned the attack by armed insurgent groups which resulted in the deaths of a number of Ethiopian nationals in the Oromia region.

He also offered his condolences to the Ethiopian government and nation and survivors of the attack.

An attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's western Oromia region left at least 260 civilians dead, Reuters reported on Monday citing two residents who gave detailed accounts of how they had taken part in burying corpses in mass graves.

