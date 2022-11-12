Grand Imam of Al Azhar invites Iran for Islamic talks

Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Iran's World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought announced the news in an interview with Al Mayadeen.

"One of the current problems in the Islamic world is the existence of those who excommunicate other Muslims... Security and stability must reign over the entire Islamic world. Both of these are the result of Islamic dialogue," Shahriari said.

Speaking at the “Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence”, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb called on the Islamic scholars to take action to start Islamic-Islamic dialogue.

Inviting Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb to Iran, Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to host the Islamic-Islamic dialogues.

