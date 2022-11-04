Iran reacts to US, Albania's proposed UNSC meeting

In a statement on Friday, the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign ministry denounced holding the US and Albania's proposed informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council as an example of abusing the international mechanisms by the American government for its illegal and interventionist purposes in the internal affairs of independent countries.

"In this meeting, which was not welcomed by the UN member states, only the ambassadors of the United States and Albania were present at the ambassador level. However, America, in an uncivilized and undemocratic way, and in contrast to the usual procedure, except for itself and a few certain guests and a few allied countries, did not allow a speech to any other person or country that is not a member of the Security Council!"

