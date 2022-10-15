All Iranian nuclear facilities are out of reach of enemies

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Saturday that "in terms of vulnerability in the nuclear field, the country is completely invulnerable for various reasons."

Speaking in an administrative meeting in Tehran, Kamalvandi added that "Our enemies have no option but diplomacy."

He also touched upon the use of the nuclear industry in the country and exports of nuclear-related products to other countries, the AEOI spokesman added "Not only pharmaceutical drugs are used in the country despite all the sanctions, we also see 400 to 500,000 people using these drugs abroad."

He also noted that the enemy's claim that the sanctions do not target food and medicine imports into Iran is a big lie.

"Soon, we will have good news in the field of reactor and pharmaceutical drugs," Kamalvandi further said, adding "We are in a very good condition in the field of radiation therapy and other cases, including brachytherapy in the treatment of brain cancers."

