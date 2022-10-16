Twelve shot dead in Mexico bar attack

The attack in the city of Irapuato on Saturday evening was the second mass shooting in the state of Guanajuato in less than a month.

Three people were also injured in the attack, the city government said in a statement, adding that security officials were trying to track down the assailants, Canberra Times reported.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear.

Guanajuato, a major manufacturing hub and production site for many of the world's top carmakers, has been convulsed in recent years by brutal turf wars between rival drug gangs.

On September 21, gunmen shot dead 10 people in an attack at a bar in the Guanajuato town of Tarimoro, about 96km southeast of Irapuato.

In the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, a drug gang shot 20 people to death during an attack in a village on October 6.

ZZ/PR