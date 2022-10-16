  1. World
  2. South America
Oct 16, 2022, 10:00 AM

Twelve shot dead in Mexico bar attack

Twelve shot dead in Mexico bar attack

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Unidentified gunmen have opened fire in a bar in central Mexico, shooting dead six women and six men.

The attack in the city of Irapuato on Saturday evening was the second mass shooting in the state of Guanajuato in less than a month. 

Three people were also injured in the attack, the city government said in a statement, adding that security officials were trying to track down the assailants, Canberra Times reported.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear.

Guanajuato, a major manufacturing hub and production site for many of the world's top carmakers, has been convulsed in recent years by brutal turf wars between rival drug gangs.

On September 21, gunmen shot dead 10 people in an attack at a bar in the Guanajuato town of Tarimoro, about 96km southeast of Irapuato.

In the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, a drug gang shot 20 people to death during an attack in a village on October 6.

ZZ/PR

News Code 192487
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192487/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News