Oct 12, 2022, 11:25 AM

7 Taliban members killed, wounded in roadside bomb in Laghman

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The Taliban Police Chief in Laghman province confirmed that three members of Taliban group have been killed and four others have been injured in a roadside bomb in this province.

The explosion occurred on Tuesday evening in Noorlam District located in Alingar city.

According to an informed source, this explosion was caused by a roadside bomb and targeted the Taliban's vehicle.

The Taliban authorities in Laghman province also confirmed the explosion and announced that three soldiers of this group were killed and four others were wounded.

The commander of the Taliban police in Laghman province also said that the vehicle hit a bomb while on patrol.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

