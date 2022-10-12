7 Taliban members killed, wounded in roadside bomb in Laghman

The explosion occurred on Tuesday evening in Noorlam District located in Alingar city.

According to an informed source, this explosion was caused by a roadside bomb and targeted the Taliban's vehicle.

The Taliban authorities in Laghman province also confirmed the explosion and announced that three soldiers of this group were killed and four others were wounded.

The commander of the Taliban police in Laghman province also said that the vehicle hit a bomb while on patrol.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

MA/5607082