Kuwait crown prince accepts government resignation

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Kuwait’s crown prince accepted the government’s resignation on Sunday following a parliamentary election in the Perisan Gulf Arab country. state news agency KUNA reported.

Kuwait’s crown prince accepted the government’s resignation on Sunday following a parliamentary election in the Persian Gulf Arab country in which opposition candidates made considerable gains, state news agency KUNA reported, according to Reuters.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has taken over most of the ruling emir’s duties, asked the outgoing government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.

