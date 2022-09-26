Iran to remain steadfast to achieve nuclear disarmament

Speaking on Monday evening on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the commemoration ceremony of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, Reza Najafi called the destruction of nuclear weapons a priority and a global obligation.

He paid tribute to the victims of the use of nuclear weapons by the United States in 1954.

The nuclear weapons are a real threat to humanity and the risk of its use is greater today than ever, but the nuclear countries have entered the nuclear race by relying on nuclear deterrence and even transfer these weapons to some of their allies, he said, adding that existence of about 13,000 nuclear warheads shows the danger of nuclear weapons.

Najafi called the withdrawal of the United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the JCPOA as concrete examples of the country's non-compliance with its international obligations.

The initial proposal of commemorating the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons was proposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran and with the support of the Non-Alignment Group and the approval of the United Nations General Assembly, it was put on the annual agenda of the UN General Assembly and is held every year since 2013.

