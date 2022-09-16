2 Police officers hospitalized after being stabbed in London

"On Friday, 16 September at around 06:00hrs Police encountered a male with a knife in the area of Leicester Square. Two officers received stab wounds and are currently being treated in hospital," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

According to the police, the taser was deployed and the suspect was arrested, Sputnik reported.

"He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing," the Metropolitan police added.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the attack, and described it as "utterly appalling".

"My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

The police presence in London now is unusually high as preparations are in full swing for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

ZZ/PR