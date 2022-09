According to TASS with reference to Kyodo, the fire has already been eliminated, the threat of radiation leakage has not been recorded.

Specialists are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

In 2019, scientists from Russia and Norway discovered that the radiation level in the area of ​​the Soviet nuclear submarine Komsomolets that sank in 1989 was 100,000 times higher.

The submarine sank in a fire in the Norwegian Sea on April 7, 1989.

