Newly-appointed UNESCO rep. meets Iran’s FM

Congratulating El-Khouri on the appointment, the Iranian top diplomat said that UNESCO and Iran have enjoyed close ties in the fields of cultural heritage register, singling out Iran’s capability in education, higher education, and technology, particularly for women.

He criticized the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for its overlooking of local identities and cultural realities of nations, leaving them in trouble with carrying out the document.

He went on to say that Iran considers the document in accordance with its internal laws and cultural aspects.

El-Khoury, for her part, briefed the Iranian official on her plans for the UNSECO office in Tehran and vowed to do her utmost to enhance its status.

The UNESCO Tehran Cluster Office (UTCO) was set up in January 2003.

The Office covers four countries in the region, namely the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Turkmenistan.

