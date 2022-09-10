US, E3 FMs discuss Iran, Ukraine

Antony Blinken met virtually while in Brussels on Friday with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

During the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Blinken briefed them on his recent visit to Ukraine, including his discussions with President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Kuleba and the announcement of more than $2.8 billion in additional US military assistance to Ukraine and its neighbors.

Foreign ministers of the four countries emphasized the importance of providing further military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and reaffirmed their strong commitment to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as to advance accountability and justice for the victims of Russia’s attack.

They also discussed what they called "the challenges posed by Iran" and their commitment to working together to address them.

Blinken had previously said that the agreement with Iran on the JCPA talks should advance the national security of his country and meet Washington's minimum requirements.

AY/PR