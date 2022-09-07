Iran rejects Albania claims for cutting ties as unfounded

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Nasser Ka'nani rejected the baseless claims made by the government of Albania against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and said that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the country's decision to sever political relations with our country based on such baseless claims to be an ill-considered and short-sighted action in international relations.

"As one of the countries that have been the target of cyber attacks on its critical infrastructure, the Islamic Republic of Iran rejects and condemns any use of cyberspace as a means to attack the infrastructure of other countries," the Iranian spokesman said.

He said that the third countries that support terrorism played a key role in Albania's wrong decision.

The Iranian foreign ministry's statement further said that the US and Israeli regime's immediate statements after Albania's announcement showed a new plot and campaign against Iran.

The statement further pointed to Albania's sheltering a notorious terrorist group and expressed regret that Tirana was influenced in its inappropriate decisions by third parties.

