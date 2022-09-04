  1. Culture
Asian black bear spotted in southern Iranian province

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – An Asian black bear was spotted in Hajiabad County in the southern Iranian Province of Hormozgan, the head of the Hajiabad Environment Office said.

Shahmorad Jafari, the chairman of the Hajiabad environment department said that Hajiabad County is home to different species of leopards, wolves, bears, goats, pigs and sheep, and different kinds of indigenous and migratory birds and reptiles.

Jafari added that recently the Asian black bears were spotted and photographed after local people in the area sent pictures of bear footprints.

He added that the Asian black bear is in danger of extinct and while their small population still exists in Japan, China, Russia, Taiwan, India, Nepal, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran.

