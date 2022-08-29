'EXISCO' investment bedding for Shanghai members

Needless to say, Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization creates a good opportunity to share production, commercial and economic activities between the member countries of this organization, as well as the Eurasian Economic Pact,the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other countries with the aim

of neutralizing sanctions and economic prosperity; in this line, an exhibition and conference will be held in Tehran in the fall with the participation of the members of the mentioned agreements.

According to the head of the event, the Iran EXISCO exhibition is held in various economic fields, including medicine and medical equipment, health services, modern technology and knowledge bases industries, oil and gas, petrochemicals, transportation, transit, banking and insurance, investment, agriculture and fisheries, Automobile industry and Steel industries. Managers of industrial units, manufacturers, owners of industries, owners of economic enterprises and brands, raw material suppliers, investors, and owners of commercial brands (national and international) all are the audiences of this event.

He also stated as this year is named by the leader of the revolution as the year of "production, knowledge-based and job-creating", this event will host knowledge-based companies.

So far, a number of prestigious universities and research institutes along with knowledge-based companies have announced their readiness to provide appropriate scientific and research assistants who are going to advise us to hold this event professionally and scientifically.

He added regarding the license of this exhibition was issued by the Trade Development Organization, and institutions and organizations such as Barkat Foundation, and Iran International Exhibitions Company are among the cooperating institutions in holding this event.

Dr. Mohammad Hossein Fazli referred we are taking the necessary action to host the country's officials and state authorities at the summit hall in the opening of this event.

It should be noted that Iran EXISCO international exhibition and conference will be held soon in the fall.

PR