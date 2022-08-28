Russian trade delegation due in Iran in late September

According to an agreement between the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and the Russian Export Center, a 125-member business delegation consisting of representatives of 78 Russian companies will travel to Tehran for negotiations with their counterparts on September 19-21.

Members of the chambers of commerce across the country can attend this event to negotiate with Russian businessmen.

Food and agriculture industries such as meat, macaroni and pasta, mineral water, all kinds of drinks, grains, sweets and chocolate, all kinds of edible oils, aquatics, food and agriculture industry equipment and machinery, packaging, health, medicine and medical equipment, construction materials, glass and crystal, wood industry, auto parts, transportation, industrial equipment, metal industry, telecommunication and radio systems, drilling and mining, energy, recycling, advertising and digital marketing, education, etc. are the fields that the members of the mentioned delegation are active.

