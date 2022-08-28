Tehran, Baku, Moscow to invest in Rasht-Astara railway

In line with the active diplomacy of the Iranian government in boosting relations with neighboring countries, Iran is determined to expand transit trade with China and Russia, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Shahriar Afandizadeh said on Sunday.

According to him, Iran is situated at the crossroads of Central Asia, South Asia, and West Asia.

Russia, Iran, and India are considered as founders of the North-South corridor, but there wasn’t much progress in the transit of goods through this corridor in the past years.

He further said that in the upcoming meeting in Azerbaijan, the process of investment in the construction of Rasht-Astara Railroad project will be discussed.

